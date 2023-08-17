HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three of family from Thisayanvilai killed in road accident in Sattur

August 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling was hit from behind by an omni bus on Kovilpatti-Sattur highway near Nalli junction here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Merlin, 44, of Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district, and her children Rohit, 13, and Roshni, 15. The police said R. Richard Raja, 49, and his elder brother R. Johnson, 56, were injured in the accident.

The police said the family was returning to Coimbatore after visiting their native place. When the car was proceeding near Nalli junction, the speeding bus hit it at around 1 a.m. and the car rolled on its side a few times.

While Merlin and Rohit were killed on the spot, Roshni died after being admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The brothers were also admitted to the same hospital.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.