Three of a family killed as car hits roadside tree

A vehicle carrying a family of six, including three children, who were returning home after visiting Courtallam, hit against a palmyra tree in which three people died on the spot on Tuesday.

Police said that Mohamed Malik, 34, of Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district had gone with his family to Courtallam in his car. He was returning home on Tuesday on the East Coast Road. As he was approaching Naripaiyur, the car is said to have lost control and hit a roadside palmyra tree.

In the impact of the collision, Nisha, 26, wife of Malik, Afrin Nisha, 5, Afrin Fatima, 3, and Seeni Farhan (six months) all children of Malik and Fareeda Beevi, 59, mother-in-law of Malik got trapped inside the car and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had a tough time rescuing them.

Afrin Fatima, Farhan and Beevi died on the spot, while the rest, including Malik, were rushed to Sayalkudi Primary Health Centre for first aid and later referred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Sayalkudi police are investigating.

