Three of a family, including pregnant woman, electrocuted in Nagercoil

October 04, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - NAGERCOIL

In a tragic incident, three members of a family including a pregnant woman were electrocuted to death on Tuesday evening after a live electric wire snapped and fell on the drenched roof of a small room of their home in Nagercoil.

Police said a third year engineering student Asbin, 21, of Aatur under Thiruvattar police station limits was carrying a long iron road to his house on Tuesday evening. The rod came in contact with the wet roof of a small room near his house on which a snapped live electric wire had fallen and he got electrocuted.

On hearing his screams, his elder sister Athira, (25), who was eight-months pregnant, and had come to her mother Jaya Chithra’s house for delivery, tried to rescue him and was also electrocuted to death on the spot. When their mother came to their rescue, she also suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

The Thiruvattar police, sent the bodies for post-mortem and have registered a case in this connection.