ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family get life term for murder

November 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a couple and their son for murdering a teen.

 According to prosecution, Samuththirakani of Marudhapuram near Surandai had property dispute with his brother Arumaikani, 45. When Mr. Samuththirakani and his family members were in their house on December 31, 2014, Arumaikani, his wife Rajathi, 38, and son Kamaraj, 20, trespassed into the house and hacked Samuththirakani’s son Thirumalaikumar, 17.

 With grievous cut injuries, Thirumalaikumar was rushed to the Tenkasi Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The Surandai police subsequently arrested Arumaikani, Rajathi and Kamaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 District Additional Sessions Court judge Anuradha awarded life imprisonment to Arumaikani, Rajathi and Kamaraj on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US