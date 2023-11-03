Three of a family get life term for murder

November 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TENKASI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a couple and their son for murdering a teen.

According to prosecution, Samuththirakani of Marudhapuram near Surandai had property dispute with his brother Arumaikani, 45. When Mr. Samuththirakani and his family members were in their house on December 31, 2014, Arumaikani, his wife Rajathi, 38, and son Kamaraj, 20, trespassed into the house and hacked Samuththirakani’s son Thirumalaikumar, 17.

With grievous cut injuries, Thirumalaikumar was rushed to the Tenkasi Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The Surandai police subsequently arrested Arumaikani, Rajathi and Kamaraj.

District Additional Sessions Court judge Anuradha awarded life imprisonment to Arumaikani, Rajathi and Kamaraj on Friday.