Three of a family from Kerala found dead inside car near Cumbum; bodies sent to Theni Govt Medical College

Published - May 16, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, three of a family were found dead inside a car which was lying abandoned near Cumbum in Theni district on Wednesday.

Police said that following information from the local people, they inspected the spot.

The forensic science department officials broke open the doors and recovered the three bodies. The documents available in the car suggested that they were from Kottayam in Kerala.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased were identified as George Zackariah (60), his wife Mercy (56) and their son Akil George (29).

It is said that George was a textile dealer and that they had left home four days ago. The police also informed that Annamma, sister of George, had lodged a complaint with the Kerala police.

The three bodies were sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.

