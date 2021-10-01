Three of a family electrocuted

Dindigul

01 October 2021 21:11 IST

In a tragic incident, a family of three were electrocuted at Chettiyapatti under Ambathurai police station limits on Friday.

The policed identified the deceased as Tirupathi (45), and his sons, Vijay Ganapathi (17) and Santhosh Kumar (15).

“The man had tried to take off a towel that was hanging outside the house when he was electrocuted,” said Sub-Inspector of Police, S. Murugan.

One end of the clothesline was tied close to the electricity meter. Following, the overnight heavy rain, the current passed through the clothesline to the farmhand and was immediately electrocuted.

Alerted by his alarm, his two sons rush to his help, but they too were electrocuted. A neighbour who tried to hit the hand of Tirupathi with a stick also suffered partial shock.

Tirupathi’s wife Vasantha who had gone out for work was the only survivor in the family. The death of the three persons of the same family, including the sons studying 12th and 9th classes, shocked the villagers.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Ambathurai police are investigating.