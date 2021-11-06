Three of a family die in road accident

Three persons, including a three-month old baby, died in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling in from Kodaikanal to Periakulam via Adukkam ghat section fell into a 200-feet gorge on Friday night.

Following calls from the public, police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot. But bad light and rain delayed the rescue operation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gokul (30) of Thenur in Madurai district was a practising advocate in Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. He was married to Nandhini Bharati (27) of Satya Nagar Subbulapuram in Theni district about a year ago. She was working in the Agriculture department in Subbulapuram and the couple had a three-month old girl.

They had gone to Kodaikanal two days ago. Along with them, Nandhini’s mother Alagurani (48) and another relative Karthikeyan (25) were also in the car. They had planned to go to Subbulapuram to drop Alagurani and proceed to Madurai. As they were approaching Keezhavipaarai, Gokul, who was said to be behind the wheels, lost control at a bend and the car fell into the gorge. Due to recent rains, the stretch had seen a landslide about a week ago and officials had carried out repair works. It is suspected that loose soil on the edge of the road may have led to the vehicle falling into the gorge.

According to the villagers, three persons – Nandini, her daughter Dhanayazhini and Alagurani – died on the spot while Gokul and Karthikeyan suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

District Fire Officer (Periakulam) Palaniswami, Periakulam DSP Muthukumar and team supervised the rescue operation. The three bodies were sent to the GH for postmortem. Further investigation was on.