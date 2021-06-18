Three more Yatri Nivas planned for Tiruchendur

They will come up on the peripheries of the temple town

Three more Yatri Nivas have been planned for Tiruchendur, said District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation G. Prakash.

He visited Tiruchendur on Thursday to inspect the construction of a Yatri Nivas being built for devotees, execution of underground drainage work and the work on Chennai – Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor passing through Tiruchendur. He said that the Yatri Nivas would be completed within six months while plans were being drawn to construct three more of such facilities – one each on the approach roads to the temple town from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

These facilities would come up on lands belonging to the Subramaniyaswami Temple. After parking their vehicles, devotees could board special buses to be operated to the temple from these points. This would reduce traffic congestion in the town.

UGD scheme

Of the 10,000 residences in Tiruchendur, 5,000 were situated in the areas where underground drainage scheme was being implemented and 250 houses had been given the underground drainage connection in the first phase. After the remaining 4,750 houses were given the connection within the next four months, the scheme would be extended to cover the hitherto left out 5,000 houses so as to cover the entire town.

He said 15 acres of the 85-acre garbage yard of Tiruchendur town panchayat would be converted into a pond to collect 40 lakh litres of sewage getting generated in the underground drainage scheme after treating the water properly so that the treated water could be used for raising trees under ‘Miyawaki’ planting method. Moreover, rainwater could be harvested in this pond during monsoon to improve the groundwater table.

Besides recycling the liquid waste, the town panchayat should implement credible solid waste management system in Tiruchendur as it receives a huge number of devotees.

TWAD Board officials had been entrusted with the assignment of designing a dependable scheme to meet the drinking water needs of Tiruchendur till 2070, Mr. Prakash said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj accompanied him during the inspection.