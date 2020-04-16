Madurai

Three more persons test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

Three persons from Tirumangalam tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Madurai district to 44.

Collector T.G. Vinay said all the three persons – one man aged 65 and another 42 and a 17-year-old boy – had contact with the persons who had attended the religious conference in Delhi. He also said four persons – three from Melur and one from Elumalai – who had completely recovered from COVID-19 attack were discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday.

A GRH source said all the four discharged persons would be home-quarantined for 14 days. They would get counselling over the phone from mental health experts.

