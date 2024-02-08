GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-month course to train students for jobs in banks begins in Tirunelveli

February 08, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Balaji Iyer, Managing Director, Infact Pro Trainers, addresses students and faculty members in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Balaji Iyer, Managing Director, Infact Pro Trainers, addresses students and faculty members in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, in association with IIT – Madras Pravartak and Infact Pro Trainers, has introduced a three-month free banking and finance course for students of commerce and arts from the affiliated colleges to equip them with employable skills in banking sector.

 In a simple function, Vice-Chancellor of MSU N. Chandrasekar inaugurated the upskilling programme at the MSU on Thursday, in which 1,465 students selected from the affiliated colleges in the first phase and the representatives of IIT – M Pravartak participated.

While 1,465 second and third year students of commerce and arts will be trained in the first batch in online mode, another 1,500 students will undergo similar training in the banking and financing courses in the second batch. After the three-day offline classes, 150 students will be selected for advanced training on IIT-M campus to finetune their skills.

 It will be followed by a job fair in which major private banks will recruit candidates for various positions, including customer service associate, teller, sales support assistant, credit analyst trainee, and relationships manager.

 “The three-month programme will equip the students with a better understanding of the basic and crucial functions of banking and financial institutions. The students will learn about processing of funds, deposits and loans in financial institutions, securities market and other investment policies,” said Mr. Chandrasekar.

 Professor Emeritus of Department of Chemistry, IIT-M, Mangala Sundar and Head, IIT-M Pravartak, Balamurali Shankar, spoke about the programme.

 “We have planned to organise advanced courses in artificial intelligence, data science and other courses for the benefit of students of science, especially computer science, to equip them for employment in IT companies,” said Balaji Iyer, Managing Director, Infact Pro Trainers.

