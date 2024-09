Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh and Assistant Superintendent of Police N. U. Sivaraman inspected three new mobile network video recorder fitted patrol vehicles in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. The vehicles have been fitted with Global Positioning System and Hard Disk. The main purpose is to identify and prevent crimes and help to give evidence in courts.

