Three men including father arrested for sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 16, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter along with two men at their house in Dindigul on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was living with her father as her mother left the family a few years ago. The crime had come to light when the victim had visited a Primary Health Centre upon feeling sick where they found her to be three months pregnant.

According to the police, the minor had been repeatedly assaulted by her father and three other men aged 50 and 59 for the past four months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dindigul All Women Police registered a case against the trio under Sections 5 (j)(ii)(l)(m)(n) and 6 of the POCSO Act, and were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further, Child Welfare Officer Sivakumar was informed about the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app