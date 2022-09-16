Three men including father arrested for sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter along with two men at their house in Dindigul on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was living with her father as her mother left the family a few years ago. The crime had come to light when the victim had visited a Primary Health Centre upon feeling sick where they found her to be three months pregnant.

According to the police, the minor had been repeatedly assaulted by her father and three other men aged 50 and 59 for the past four months.

The Dindigul All Women Police registered a case against the trio under Sections 5 (j)(ii)(l)(m)(n) and 6 of the POCSO Act, and were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Further, Child Welfare Officer Sivakumar was informed about the case.