Madurai

Three men held for woman’s murder

Virudhunagar

Three persons were arrested on charges of Friday’s murder of a 48-year-old woman who was found dead with stab injuries at a farmland in Paralachi near Tiruchuli.

The accused were N. Muniyandi, 27, R. Solaippan, 38, and S. Ramanathan, 37.

The police said that the woman who had left for the farm had not returned till late in the night following which the locals searched for her. When they found her body lying in a pool of blood, the Virudhunagar district police started investigating.

The trio had reportedly attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, they stabbed her.

