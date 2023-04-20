ADVERTISEMENT

Three men assault security personnel, rob mobile phone

April 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified persons attacked a 43-year-old man, J. Kaniraja, at Meenakshipatti under Chekkanoorani police station limits on Wednesday night and robbed him of his valuables.

The police said that the victim, who is working as a security personnel in a private hospital, was sitting near Pullaneri Kanmai when the accused, in their early 20s, assaulted him with a knife.

Even as he was bleeding due to head injuries, they snatched a mobile phone and ₹400 from him. Chekkanoorani police have registered a case of robbery.

