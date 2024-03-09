GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three men arrested for possession of ganja and weapons

March 09, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested for possession of two kg ganja at Karimedu in Madurai on Friday.  

While the police were patrolling near Mela Anna Thoppu area, they found three men standing suspiciously with machetes. When the three were checked, the police allegedly found two kg of ganja. 

During investigation, the police learnt that the three suspects were instructed through mobile phone to hand over the ganja packs to an unknown person by a person named Naveen Nagaraj who was lodged in Bengaluru prison. 

Karimedu police arrested all three – R. Viajaya Sarathi (19), M. Surya Prakash (20) and V. Sakthivel (20) and booked all three, including Naveen Nagaraj, under sections of NDPS Act and Arms Act. 

The suspects confessed to the police that they had delivered about 11 packs of ganja weighing 20 kg before arriving at the location where they were arrested.

