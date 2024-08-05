Three MDMK functionaries killed in road accident on Tiruchi-Madurai highway near Melur

Three functionaries of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were killed in a road accident on Tiruchi-Madurai highway when the multi-utility vehicle in which they were travelling rammed against a stationary truck near Sittampatti tollgate near Melur on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as two brothers, B. Pachaimuthu (50) and B. Amirtharaj (44) and one S. Puli Sekar (42), all from Madurai.

Two others, P. Valarmathi, wife of Pachaimuthu and S. Prabhakaran, were injured in the accident.

Valarmathi, who sustained fracture has been admitted to a private hospital. The other injured person was treated as outpatient in Government hospital in Melur.

The police said that Amirtharaj, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the speeding vehicle, as it was approaching the NHAI tollgate at Kathapatti, and hit from behind the truck.

The truck proceeding to Tirunelveli from Musiri had been parked some 100 metres ahead of the toll gate.

The MDMK functionaries were returning home after attending party meeting in Chennai.