Three lakh saplings to be given away to farmers in Virudhunagar district

December 20, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Three 3 lakh high-value saplings are to be distributed free of cost to farmers in Virudhunagar district.

In statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the scheme would be implemented under Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farmland. Farmers who would register seeking the saplings in Uzhavan mobile App would get the saplings. A total of 160 saplings per hectare would be given to each farmer if they want to plant the saplings along the farm bunds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, 100 to 500 saplings would be given per hecatare if the farmers choose to go for Miyawaki plantation. A farmer can get benefits for a maximum of two hectares.

The Collector said that 29 types of saplings would be given to the farmers. Among them the saplings of Red Sanders, Vengai, Mahogany, Madras Thorn (Kodukapuli), White Teak (Kumil), Teak and Jamun (Naaval) were ready for distribution.

The farmers should provide details such as land survey number and Aadhaar number in the Uzhavan App. The farmland of the registered farmers would be inspected by the respective Assistant Agriculture Officer before giving permission. Later, the farmers can collect the saplings from the respective Block Agriculture Extension Centre, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US