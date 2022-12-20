Three lakh saplings to be given away to farmers in Virudhunagar district

December 20, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Three 3 lakh high-value saplings are to be distributed free of cost to farmers in Virudhunagar district.

In statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the scheme would be implemented under Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farmland. Farmers who would register seeking the saplings in Uzhavan mobile App would get the saplings. A total of 160 saplings per hectare would be given to each farmer if they want to plant the saplings along the farm bunds.

However, 100 to 500 saplings would be given per hecatare if the farmers choose to go for Miyawaki plantation. A farmer can get benefits for a maximum of two hectares.

The Collector said that 29 types of saplings would be given to the farmers. Among them the saplings of Red Sanders, Vengai, Mahogany, Madras Thorn (Kodukapuli), White Teak (Kumil), Teak and Jamun (Naaval) were ready for distribution.

The farmers should provide details such as land survey number and Aadhaar number in the Uzhavan App. The farmland of the registered farmers would be inspected by the respective Assistant Agriculture Officer before giving permission. Later, the farmers can collect the saplings from the respective Block Agriculture Extension Centre, the statement said.