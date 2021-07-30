Three lakh ration cards ready for distribution

5,785 unorganised sector workers to be inoculated in Dindigul

Out of seven lakh applications received from people across different districts in Tamil Nadu seeking new family cards, three lakh had been approved and ready for distribution, said Food Minister R. Sakkarapani here on Friday.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute welfare assistance to construction workers and others registered under the unorganised sector, the minister said that after the DMK government assumed office on May 7, Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed the ministry to receive applications from the people seeking ration cards.

In Dindigul district, 19,819 applications were received till July 29 and 17,746 had been approved, while 2,073 applications were under process. The district administration had distributed 10,958 new ration cards and the card holders would be eligible for purchase of essential goods from the ration shops from August 1, Mr Sakkarapani said.

Vaccination drive

The minister said that 5,785 registered workers under the unorganised sector in Dindigul district would be given the vaccine dose for COVID-19 through six centres, inluding Dindigul, Kodaikanal, Vedasandur, Batlagundu and Palani. There were 114 types of unorganised sectors classified by the government and in Dindigul district alone, 2.64 lakh had registered online. Through welfare boards, 10,252 workers, on completion of 60 years, received pension in the district. he added.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy said that petitions received at the Chief Minister’s Special Cell were being screened and the grievances redressed at a fast pace. From Dindigul district, out of 1,845 petitions, 891 had been redressed, while 266 were being examined by the officials. The rest 668, which were treated as not qualified to be entertained by the CM Cell, were being sent to departments concerned for action.

The public, he said, can be rest assured that each petition received by the officials would be redressed and it reflected the government’s commitment. The welfare the common man was important for the growth of the economy, he said.

Collector S Visagan said that workers could renew online in the welfare boards concerned for the different types of unorganised sector in the district and for any clarification, the members can approach the departments in the Collectorate.