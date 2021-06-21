Three killed, two injured in blast at illegal cracker unit

Virudhunagar

While two houses were destroyed, three other houses suffered partial damage, police said

Three persons were killed in a blast at an illegal fireworks unit at Thayilpatti near Sattur on Monday. The police identified the deceased as A. Selvamani (33), her son, Regabiya Solmon (5) and another woman, Karpagam (34).

Two others, T. Surya (25) and Solaiammal (60), were injured in the accident.

The explosion was reported at 8.30 a.m., at a house where the family members of Surya were involved in making crackers illegally, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian said.

The stocking of large quantities of finished/semi-finished goods is said to have caused the huge impact of the blast, the police said. While Selvamani was killed due to flying debris, the body of Karpagam was mutilated. Solmon was charred to death, the police said. Surya had sustained 70% burns and Solaiammal, who lived in the nearby house suffered a fracture on her leg.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi, led by Station Fire Officer, S. Kandaiah, put out the flames. While two houses were destroyed, three other houses suffered partial damage.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, inspected the scene of accident.