Three killed, six injured in accident at fireworks unit

Three workers were killed and six others sustained injuries in a fire accident in a cracker unit at Chinnakamanpatti near here on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as E. Pandiarajan, 28, and P. Karthik, 17, of Meenampatti and P. Vellaichamy, 60, of Paraipatti.

The police suspect that friction while handling chemicals could have led to the explosion at the unit, Suryaprabha Fireworks, around 11.30 a.m. that killed the trio on the spot. All the three were charred to death. One of the bodies was caught under the debris of two sheds that were razed to the ground.

The exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained as all the workers had fled from the unit, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Virudhunagar, Sattur, Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot and four tenders fought for more than two hours to put out the flames.

The police said that among the injured, V. Vijayakumar, 42, has sustained 100% burns. All the injured, including K. Muthulakshmi, 38, P. Annalakshmi, 55, P. Lakshmanan, 25, C. Valliammal, 50, and V. Murugan, 30, have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The Sivakasi Town police are investigating.