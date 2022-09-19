Madurai

Three killed on East Coast Road near Devipattinam

RAMANATHAPURAM

Three persons including a pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider were killed in a road accident when a motor-cycle and a private car collided along East Coast Road on Sunday night.

The police said on Monday that that a group of five - all youngsters - from Pudukottai district had come to Rameswaram. After visiting the temple, they were heading back to their home in Ponnamaravathi when the car reportedly hit against a two-wheeler and halted after hitting three pedestrians at Sakkaravalanoor Pass on the ECR.

The police identified S. Neethirajan, 23, as the motorcyclist, C Balaji (who was inside the car and attempted to jump off after realising that it had lost control) and O. Arjunan, 18, a pedestrian, died on the spot. The injured persons including S Praveen Kumar, 19, M Karthi Raja, C Venkatraman, 20, were admitted in hospital. Devipattinam police are investigating.


