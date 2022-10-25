Three killed in two road accidents

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:24 IST

TENKASI

Three persons were killed in two road accidents in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli district.

The police said K. Ayyappan, 19, of Tenkasi and V. Akhila, 22, wife of Vignesh from Padayachi Colony near Mangalapuram were going from Tenkasi to Kadayanallur on a bike on Tuesday. When they were crossing Achchanpatti, a Madurai to Kollam State Express Transport Corporation bus hit the two-wheeler. Ayyappan and Akhila were killed on the spot.

The Kadyanallur police sent the bodies for a post mortem and picked up bus driver L. Lawrence Xavier Raja, 32, of Sethur in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

In another accident near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district, a construction worker was killed. K. Authimoolam, 42, of Cheranmahadevi was standing on the roadside along with his friends on Monday evening when a speeding two-wheeler hit him violently. Authimoolam sustained grievous head injury and died on the spot.

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested Manikandan, 20, of nearby Mela Seval, who was riding the two-wheeler at lightning speed.

