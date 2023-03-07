ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in two road accidents in Virudhunagar

March 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident when the motorbike on which they were riding rammed against a road-side tree near Amathur on Monday night.

The police identified the the rider, who was killed, as P. Vairamuthu (24) of Thavasilingapuram.

The police said that both Vairamuthu, and the boy, S. Sriram, were studying in Class 8, had been to a temple in Kumaralingapuram at around 7 p.m.

Later, while returning home, Vairamuthu, who was riding the bike, lost control of the speeding vehicle and it rammed against a tree near Urundachi Orani. Both of them were killed on the spot. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, in another accident reported near Aruppukottai, a woman, R. Mariammal (36), of Anbu Nagar, was killed in an accident involving two bikes on Aruppukottai-Virudhnagar Road.

The police said that the deceased was a pillion rider with her husband, M. Raja (42) of Anbu Nagar.

When he was trying to overtake a tanker lorry at around 6 p.m. he rammed against another two-wheeler rode by one N. Yagalakshmi (38) of Chokkalingapuram.

In the impact, the pillion rider Mariammal, fell under the rear wheel of the truck and was killed on the spot. Both Raja and Yagalakshmi, sustained injuries and were admitted at the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.

