Three killed in two different road accidents in Tenkasi district

In two different accidents, three people were killed and at at least eight persons, including two children, suffered multiple injuries in Tenkasi district on late on Saturday night.

Police said that Baskaran (36) of Agraharam Street at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district was working in the Indian defence. He had come home on a holiday. He had planned to visit Courtallam with his friends - Marimuthu (33) of Virudhunagar district and Krishnaraja (35) of Thoothukudi. The trio were returning late on Saturday night and as the car was approaching Navasalai near Puliangudi, it reportedly rammed on a roadside tree.

In the collision, both Baskaran and Krishnaraja died on the spot, the police said and added that on information, the Puliyangudi police rushed to the spot and made arrangements to take Marimuthu to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, who had serious injuries.

In another accident, a car, in which eight people, including two children, were travelling collided against a lorry in Punniahpuram near Kadayanallur in the early hours of Sunday. The Chokkampatti police rushed all the injured people to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Doctors said that Hemalatha (60) of Annanur at Avadi in Chennai succumbed to injuries, while her son Madhavan (29) and other passengers in the car, whose names were given as Thangarajan (35), Poongodi (30), Vetriselvan (7), Mohithan (5) Sasikala (48) and Kavya (24) were undergoing treatment.

The Chokkampatti police have registered a case.

A senior police officer said that there was heavy rush in Courtallam due to the season. Many passengers returned to their destinations soon after bath in the water falls past midnight. There were many possibilities that the drivers slept, especially, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Public should rather leave Courtallam only around 5 a.m. and avoid travel during odd hours, he suggested.

