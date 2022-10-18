Three killed in separate accidents in Dindigul district

A 72-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Kamaraj Bus Stand here on Monday.

According to Dindigul Town North police, the deceased was identified as A. Palanisami of Paraipatti near here.

Preliminary investigation revealed that M. Subbaiya, 53, was at the wheel of a TNSTC bus which hit the senior pedestrian. Palanisami sustained injuries and was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital where he died.

G. Sankar, 50, of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was killed as the bike he was riding on collided with a pickup van at Kanavaipatti junction in Batlagundu on Monday evening.

According to Batlagundu police, P. Parthiban, 31, of Chinnamanur in Theni district drove in a rash and negligent manner and collided with Sankar’s bike.

Sankar upon sustaining grievous injuries was admitted to Government Hospital in Batlagundu where he died.

In another incident, two two-wheelers collided at Poosaripatti junction on Nilakottai-Batlagundu road on Monday evening that resulted in the death of a pillion rider aged 55.

According to Batlagundu police, the injured were identified as M. Govindarajan, 58, of Nilakottai, a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Batlagundu Highway Patrol and his wife, G. Senbagam, 55.

The police said S. Venu Aravindhan, 22, of Nagamalai Pudukottai rode his bike in a rash and negligent manner and hit the bike.

Senbagam, who was riding pillion, sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Dindigul where she succumbed on Tuesday morning.

Aravindhan has been booked under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.