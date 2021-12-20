Three killed in road accidents

Three persons, including medical officer R. Karthikeyan, 45, from Tirunelveli, were killed in two road accidents in Madurai on Monday.

In the first accident, a speeding TNSTC bus knocked down T. Muthiah, 72, of Tiruppalai and S. Balasubramanian, 51, of TWAD Colony, on New Natham Road at Tiruppalai in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that Muthiah, a retired employee of Madurai Kamaraj University, was crossing the road after buying milk and Balasubramanian, working in a tea shop, was proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Iyer Bungalow. The bus, proceeding towards Alanganallur, first hit the motorcycle and then the pedestrian.

While Muthiah was killed on the spot, the motorist died on the way to the hospital.

Traffic Investigation Wing (Tallakulam) has arrested bus driver Sakthivel.

In the other accident, Dr. Karthikeyan, a senior resident paediatric surgeon with Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, was driving a car towards Madurai. While he was crossing Paramubupatti, he attempted to overtake a TNSTC bus that was also going towards Madurai on the Inner Ring Road.

When the car had almost overtaken the bus, its rear end hit the front portion of the bus and the doctor lost control of the vehicle. It jumped the median and landed on the opposite lane.

A bus that was proceeding towards Sivakasi hit the car at around 11 a.m. and the doctor was killed.

Madurai rural district police are investigating.