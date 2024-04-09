Three, including doctor couple, killed in accident

April 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Three persons, including a doctor couple, were killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday evening.

Police said Ravindran, 58, of Valliyoor and his wife Ramani, 55, both doctors, and Ravindran’s mother Sermathai, 70, were returning home from Sivakasi in the car. When the vehicle was crossing Kayathar on Madurai – Tirunelveli highway, Ravindran, who was driving the car, lost control of the speeding vehicle that overturned on the roadside. All the three of them were killed on the spot.

Kayathar police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.