Three killed in road accident

TENKASI

Three persons – two of them from Kerala – were killed when a speeding omni bus rammed a stationary car near Vasudevanallur in the district in the small hours of Monday.

Police said a family from Puthenveedu in Kottarakkara in Kerala was returning home in a sports utility vehicle from Velankanni. When the car was crossing Arulatchi near Vasudevanallur, it broke down, forcing Sinju K. Ninan, 40, the head of the family, to find a cab to send his family members to his native place. Ninan stayed back at the spot along with T. Shiju Thomas, 41, of Aaduthula in Kollam.

A recovery van driver from Sivakasi, Rajasekaran, 46, reached the spot on request from the stranded duo. When Ninan and Shiju Thomas were about to tow the car, a speeding omni bus, proceeding from Chennai to Shencottai, hit the vehicle, killing all the three on the spot around 5 a.m.

Vasudevanallur police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies, which got trapped under the car, and sent them for post-mortem.

Vasudevanallur police have picked up omni bus driver Jayaprakash, 32.