Three killed in road accident near Ramanathapuram

Three persons travelling in a private car from Rameswaram were killed in a road accident near Idayarvalasai, while another person, who sustained multiple injuries, was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Investigations revealed that Shanmugasundaram, 45, Deepak Arvind, 26, Nagaraj, 36, and Karthikeyan, 33, were in the car. At around 11 a.m., the driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle reportedly hit a culvert, after which it toppled.

Shanmugasundaram died on the spot, while Deepak Arvind and Nagaraj, who were rushed to the hospital, succumbed to their injuries. Karthikeyan is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Ramanathapuram Bazar police are investigating the case.

