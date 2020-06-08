Three killed in road accident near Madurai

Three persons were killed when a car lost control and fell into a roadside gorge in Palayur near Peraiyur on Sunday.
Police said that a few young men from T. Kallupatti had gone in the car of K. Bharathamuthu (24), to bathe in a well in Saptur on Sunday afternoon.
After bathing, while the eight persons were returning home, Bharathamuthu lost control of the vehicle when he applied brakes all of a sudden. The car swerved to the right and plunged into a gorge where rolled on to its sides. While the driver and R. Balaji (21) died on the spot, M. Gowtham Perumal, son of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Marimuthu, died on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital.
Five others who were injured were admitted to a private hospital.
Saptur police are investigating.
