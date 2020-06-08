Madurai

Three killed in road accident near Madurai

Three persons were killed when a car lost control and fell into a roadside gorge in Palayur near Peraiyur on Sunday.

Police said that a few young men from T. Kallupatti had gone in the car of K. Bharathamuthu (24), to bathe in a well in Saptur on Sunday afternoon.

After bathing, while the eight persons were returning home, Bharathamuthu lost control of the vehicle when he applied brakes all of a sudden. The car swerved to the right and plunged into a gorge where rolled on to its sides. While the driver and R. Balaji (21) died on the spot, M. Gowtham Perumal, son of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Marimuthu, died on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Five others who were injured were admitted to a private hospital.

Saptur police are investigating.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:56:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/three-killed-in-road-accident-near-madurai/article31776585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY