Three killed in road accident in Dindigul district

Three persons in two motorcycles were killed when a speeding lorry collided against their vehicles at Pulvettikulam near Sembatti in Dindigul district on Monday.

Police said Kader Ali, 38, of Begumpur and Nagarajan, 28, of RM Colony in Dindigul were working in a private finance company. They were proceeding in a bike on Dindigul-Batlagundu highway. In another two-wheeler, Sadaimayan, 50, of Veerasikkampatti and his wife Rathi, 48, were travelling towards their village after finishing their work at Sempatti.

A lorry from Kerala to Oddanchatram, which was driven by Nagaraj of Dharmathupatti here, collided against both the two-wheelers. In the impact, according to the police, Kader and Nagarajan died on the spot, while Sadaimayan and his wife suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to hospital, but Sadaimayan died, while his wife was said to be responding to treatment.

DSP Karthikeyan, Sembatti police inspector Saravanan and others inspected the accident spot. Only last week, three persons died in a similar road accident on the stretch.

Sembatti police are investigating.

The public in the vicinity urged the highways engineers to study the stretch of road and set it right soon as it may lead to more fatal accidents. They also wanted caution boards or speed breakers on the stretch, which might act as a warning to motorists to reduce speed.