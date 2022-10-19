Three killed in road accident in Devadhanapatti

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 17:17 IST

Three persons were killed when a pick-up van collided against an auto rickshaw on the Ghat Road in Devathanapatti on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as V. Kamalakannan (69), K. Chandrika (65) of Chennai and auto driver P. Arun Kumar (35) of Ganguwarpatti.

Another person, M. Annasami (50) of Ganguwarpatti was injured in the accident.

According to police, Arun Kumar had picked up the couple Kamalakannan and Chandrika at the Ghat Road Junction and the vehicle was proceeding towards G. Kallupatti.

A pick-up van that was coming in the opposite direction hit Annasami, who was riding on a bicycle, and then collided against the auto.

While the couple were killed on the spot, the auto driver died on the way to the hospital. Devathanapatti police has picked up the van driver, G. Balamurugan of Kodaikanal.

