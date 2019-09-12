Three killed in multiple collision

MADURAI

Three persons, including two from Kerala, were killed in a multiple collision involving an SUV from Andhra Pradesh, a two-wheeler from Vadipatti and a car from Kerala, on Madurai-Dindigul highway at Vadipatti on Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as S. Malaichamy, 45, of Ayyampalayam, K. Kilar, 35, and Masuthbas, 36, of Mallappuram district of Kerala. Ten injured persons had been admitted to hospitals in Madurai, Vadipatti and Dindigul, the police said.

The police said a family of four, V. Palanichamy of Indirapuram in Andhra Pradesh along with his three family members, was travelling in the vehicle driven by Bakrudeen. When the car was proceeding to Palani from Madurai, a two-wheeler from Vadipatti road got into the four-way highway. The speeding car hit the two-wheeler in which the pillion rider, Malaichamy, was killed on the spot. The car subsequently jumped over the median and hit another car coming on the opposite lane.

The family of six from Malappuram was proceeding to Erwadi. Vadipatti police are investigating.