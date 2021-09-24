Three killed in bus-lorry collision

Three passengers were killed in a road accident when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus and a lorry collided near here on Friday.

Police said that the bus, proceeding from Palani to Coimbatore, collided head-on with the lorry at Thalayuthu. In the collision, three passengers died on the spot and 20 others, including lorry driver Rajesh, suffered multiple injuries.

Saminathapuram police rushed to the spot and transported the injured to Palani Government Hospital.

Of the three passengers who were killed, two have been identified as Manikandan Prabhu of Pollachi and Ukkirapandi of Puliankulam off Kariapatti near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. The identity of the third passenger is yet to be established.