Three killed in an accident in Madurai

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, in Puliankulam near Tirumangalam on the Madurai-Tirunelveli highway, early on Saturday morning.

Austinpatti police identified the deceased as Prasanna (28), belonging to Tirumangalam, Dinesh Kumar (29) and Guna (23), belonging to Ponmeni, Madurai. The men are said to be photographers.

The police said the trio was proceeding in a car towards Tirumangalam from Madurai around 3 a.m. on Saturday, when a TNSTC bus plying from Tirunelveli to Madurai, collided with it, head on. All three men died on the spot.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Madurai and Tirumangalam rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the car and sent them to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai for post-mortem examinations.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.