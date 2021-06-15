Three killed in accidents

TIRUNELVELI

15 June 2021 18:27 IST

Three persons, including a girl and a woman, were killed in two road accidents near here on Monday midnight.

In the first incident, Ganesan, 45, of Moolaikkaraipatti near Palayamkottai was riding a moped with a girl from Tirunelveli towards Thoothukudi. When they were crossing Deivaseyalpuram, an oncoming van hit the two-wheeler. The bike, which was caught under the van, caught fire that engulfed the four-wheeler too.

While Ganesan and the unidentified girl were charred to death on the spot, the van driver managed to escape and fled the scene. During investigation, police found that the van was on the wrong lane, leading to the accident. Investigation is on.

In the second incident, N. Priya, 25, of Puliyankulam near Srivaikundam and her colleague Veerasundari of nearby Karungulam, who were working in a clinical laboratory in Tirunelveli, were returning home on a moped.. When they were crossing Santhadiyoor bridge near Seythunganallur, a speeding car hit the two-wheeler. Priya died and a grievously injured Veerasundari was admitted in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Seythunganallur police registered a case.