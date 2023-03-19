March 19, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Three persons were killed in as many accidents reported in rural areas of Madurai district on Saturday morning.

In the first accident reported under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits, K. Periyasamy (45) of Pennagaram of Dharmapuri, was killed when the truck he was driving rammed against another lorry on the Dindigul-Tirumangalam highway near Vadivelkarai bridge.

The police said that S. Boominathan (42) of Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar, who was driving a truck, had parked it on the roadside after one of its wheel got a flat tyre.

Periyasamy did not notice the parked truck and rammed his truck against the stationary lorry in which he was killed on the spot at around 7.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a conductor of a school van in Kangeyanatham, D. Bootharaj (55), was killed and two minor students were injured when the van went out of control near Sindhupatti.

The police said that the van driver, S. Santhakumar (26) of Thummagundu lost control of the van while it was carrying students to the school and it got off the road and fell.

The conductor was killed on the spot. Besides, two students, P. Kishore (11) and C. Sarina Shri (6), were injured.

Sindhupatti police have registered a case and arrested the driver.

In the third accident reported under Othakadai police station limits, N. Sannasi (60) of Uthangudi was killed when a speeding motorbike knocked down the elderly man who was trying to cross the Madurai-Tiruchi highway at Uthangudi bus stop.

The police have booked the biker, S. Seenimohammed of Avaniyapuram.