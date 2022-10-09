Three killed, four injured in road accident near Karaikudi

Srikrishna L 2193 KARAIKUDI
October 09, 2022 19:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The mangles remains of the vehicle that collided against a tree near Karaikudi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were killed and four others seriously injured when the van in which they were travelling from Karaikudi to Tiruchi hit a roadside tree at Avudaipoigai near here on Sunday.

Police said the seven persons were from Tiruchi and Karur districts and were employed in a private audio company that rented speaker boxes, amplifiers and other electrical gadgets on rental basis. The workers had been to a temple near Devakottai, where the organisers had rented the audio systems from their company for the festival on Friday and Saturday. After the event was over, they headed home around noon.

As the vehicle was approaching Avudaipoigai, the driver, Jayapal, lost control of the van and hit a roadside tree. In the collision, three persons identified as Jayapal, Manikandan and Aravind died on the spot, while four others, including Manimaran, Balaji and Dinesh, suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to Karaikudi Government Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer, who inspected the scene of crime and interrogated the injured at the hospital, said the workers had not slept properly on Saturday night and it could be a reason for the incident. However, the officer clarified that the vehicle would also be inspected by the Motor Vehicles Inspector on Monday and checked for any failure of the brake system.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kundrakudi police have registered a case. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app