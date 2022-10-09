Three killed, four injured in road accident near Karaikudi

The mangles remains of the vehicle that collided against a tree near Karaikudi on Sunday.

Three persons were killed and four others seriously injured when the van in which they were travelling from Karaikudi to Tiruchi hit a roadside tree at Avudaipoigai near here on Sunday.

Police said the seven persons were from Tiruchi and Karur districts and were employed in a private audio company that rented speaker boxes, amplifiers and other electrical gadgets on rental basis. The workers had been to a temple near Devakottai, where the organisers had rented the audio systems from their company for the festival on Friday and Saturday. After the event was over, they headed home around noon.

As the vehicle was approaching Avudaipoigai, the driver, Jayapal, lost control of the van and hit a roadside tree. In the collision, three persons identified as Jayapal, Manikandan and Aravind died on the spot, while four others, including Manimaran, Balaji and Dinesh, suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to Karaikudi Government Hospital.

A senior police officer, who inspected the scene of crime and interrogated the injured at the hospital, said the workers had not slept properly on Saturday night and it could be a reason for the incident. However, the officer clarified that the vehicle would also be inspected by the Motor Vehicles Inspector on Monday and checked for any failure of the brake system.

Kundrakudi police have registered a case. Further investigation was on.