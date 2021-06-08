Three killed by lightning

08 June 2021 20:53 IST

Virudhunagar

Three persons, including a minor boy, were struck dead by lightning at Nalli near Sattur on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the deceased had gone to a local temple in the evening. After it started raining, they were stuck there. Around 6 p.m. lightning struck and villagers rushed them to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti where they were declared dead.

M. Karthik (12), who also suffered shock, was admitted to the GH.