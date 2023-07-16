Three killed as van hits bike, enters bakery near Oddanchathiram

July 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Dindigul

Three persons were killed when a speeding pick-up van hit a two-wheeler and then ran into a bakery on Oddanchathiram-Dharapuram highway on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as N. Ravichandran (45) and his relative, E. Palanisamy of Pappampatti in Coimbatore and C. Kaliyathal (70) of Porulur in Dindigul.

Two others, Sivaraj, son of Kaliyathal and the driver of the van, Ramkumar of Sholavandan, were injured. They have been admitted to the Dindigul Medical Government College hospital.

The police said that the empty van, which was returning from Coimbatore to Madurai after unloading fishes, first hit a two-wheeler on which Sivaraj and his mother were proceeding towards a hospital, on the highway near Kosavapatti junction at around 1.15 p.m.

The driver, Ramkumar, lost control of the vehicle and the speeding van further dashed against the bakery where the other victims were having tea.

The police said that Ravichandran, along with his wife, Saraswathi and relatives, Viswanathan and Palaniswamy, were proceeding towards Kalayarkoil in a car. They had stopped by the bakery for a break. Ambilikkai police have registered a case.