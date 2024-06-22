ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed as tractor and government bus collide in Dindigul district

Published - June 22, 2024 04:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Fifteen others who were injured in the accident have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

A tractor and a T.N. State Transport Council mofussil bus collided at Kathirayankulam Pass in Dindigul district at 2 a.m., leading to one person dying on the spot and as many as 15 people suffering serious injuries. Two others, referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai also died in the wee hours of Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Police said that a group of men had hired a tractor and gone to Karuppanasami Temple in Kathirayankulam in view of pournami on Friday. After offering prayers at the shrine, the group had left at around 1 a.m. in the tractor. When they were approaching the Kathirayankulam Pass, the tractor collided with a TNSTC bus bound for Palani at around 2 a.m.

In the collision, Periannan (18), who in the tractor died on the spot, police said and added that 15 persons including Alagumalai (18), Ashok (24), Sanjay (21), Senathipathi (24), Nageswaran (26), Vivek (28), Alagu (38), Kumar (35) Suresh (38) and others were injured. One passenger in the TNSTC bus identified as Saminathan also suffered injuries.

The doctors had referred two patients, Ashok and Alagumalai to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. However, they succumbed to injuries early on Saturday morning.

The Reddiarchathiram police have registered a case and are investigating.

