GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three killed as speeding SUV mows down passengers waiting at bus stop near Aruppukottai

Published - June 09, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons waiting at Mandapasalai bus stop near here were mowed down by a speeding SUV on Aruppukottai-Sayalgudi highway on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as M. Viajayram (45), P. Kalmuthu (45) and T. Mookkaiyan (45), all from Sengulam.

The police said that the victims were returning home after attending a domestic function. They had got down at the Mandapasalai bus stop to catch another bus to go home.

While they were waiting, the speeding SUV rammed them and Vijayaram and Kalimuthu were killed on the spot. Mookkaiyan, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the Government hospital in Aruppukottai. However, he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and mowed down the passengers. The vehicle stopped only after hitting an electric pole.

The actual reason for the accident was under investigation by M. Reddiyapatti police.

While the body of Mookkaiyan was kept at GH Aruppukottai, the other two bodies were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Villagers staged a road rook at Madnapasalai seeking action against the driver. The identity of the driver was yet to be ascertained.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.