Three killed as speeding SUV mows down passengers waiting at bus stop near Aruppukottai

Three persons waiting at Mandapasalai bus stop near here were mowed down by a speeding SUV on Aruppukottai-Sayalgudi highway on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as M. Viajayram (45), P. Kalmuthu (45) and T. Mookkaiyan (45), all from Sengulam.

The police said that the victims were returning home after attending a domestic function. They had got down at the Mandapasalai bus stop to catch another bus to go home.

While they were waiting, the speeding SUV rammed them and Vijayaram and Kalimuthu were killed on the spot. Mookkaiyan, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the Government hospital in Aruppukottai. However, he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and mowed down the passengers. The vehicle stopped only after hitting an electric pole.

The actual reason for the accident was under investigation by M. Reddiyapatti police.

While the body of Mookkaiyan was kept at GH Aruppukottai, the other two bodies were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Villagers staged a road rook at Madnapasalai seeking action against the driver. The identity of the driver was yet to be ascertained.