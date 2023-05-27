ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed as car, lorry collide

May 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The car which collided with a lorry on Karaikudi —Tiruchi National Highway in Sivaganga district on Saturday, killing three persons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, died when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction on Karaikudi —Tiruchi National Highway on Saturday.

Police said Ganesan (42) of Vagaikudi near Devakottai was running a hotel in Karur. He had gone there with his daughter Abinaya (6) and another relative, Saritha (16). When they were returning home, the vehicle collided with the lorry, in which all the three died on the spot.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the bodies of the victims could be retrieved only with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Somanathapuram police have registered a case. Lorry driver Kalimuthu (40) was admitted to Karaikudi Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

