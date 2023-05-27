HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed as car, lorry collide

May 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The car which collided with a lorry on Karaikudi —Tiruchi National Highway in Sivaganga district on Saturday, killing three persons.

The car which collided with a lorry on Karaikudi —Tiruchi National Highway in Sivaganga district on Saturday, killing three persons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, died when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction on Karaikudi —Tiruchi National Highway on Saturday.

Police said Ganesan (42) of Vagaikudi near Devakottai was running a hotel in Karur. He had gone there with his daughter Abinaya (6) and another relative, Saritha (16). When they were returning home, the vehicle collided with the lorry, in which all the three died on the spot.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the bodies of the victims could be retrieved only with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Somanathapuram police have registered a case. Lorry driver Kalimuthu (40) was admitted to Karaikudi Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.