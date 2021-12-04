Three killed as car hits motorcycle

The car, after jumping the median, hit the motorcycle and overturned at Reddiyarpatti near Tirunelveli on Saturday.

TIRUNELVELI

04 December 2021 19:26 IST

Three people, including two medical college students, were killed in a road accident after a car hit a two-wheeler on the four-lane highway at Reddiyarpatti near here on Saturday.

Police said that three girl students were riding a motorcycle on the highway in the morning. The tyre of the car, which was coming in the opposite direction from Suchindram, burst at Reddiyarpatti-Sivanthipatti junction. The car jumped the median, hit the motorcycle head on and overturned.

The three girls, on their way to a shrine, were caught unawares and were thrown off the motorcycle in the impact of the collission. Divya Gayathri, 22, and Freida Angeline Rani, 22, died on the spot, while Divya Bala, 22, is said to have suffered multiple injuries. She was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Of the three occupants of the car, Shanmugasundaram, 41, died on the spot and Santhoshkumar, 45, and Perumal, 40, were rushed to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar inspected the accident site. The three students were studying in Tirunelveli Government Medical College. Divya Gayathri is from Avudayanoor near Pavoorchathiram in Tenkasi district, Freida is from Madurai, and Divya Bala is from Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district.

Santhoshkumar, who was behind the wheel, was driving towards Ramanathapuram to bring a doctor to Nagercoil. His friends Shanmugasundaram of Kottar was a flower merchant and Perumal hailed from Perur.