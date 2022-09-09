Three killed as car hits bus

Staff Reporter September 09, 2022 18:58 IST

Three persons including a child were killed and eight others injured when a car hit a bus at Pannaipatti junction on Sempatti-Moolachatram Road near Dindigul district on Friday.

The Kannivadi police identified the victim as A. Aarav, 2, A. Sailaja, 40, and M. Jeya, 50, of Thiruvandandapuram in Kerala.

The police said that P. Kannan, 30, of Kerala drove the car, with 11 passengers, from Thiruvananthapuram to Palani in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control. The car rammed the median, landed on the opposite lane and hit an oncoming TNSTC bus plying between Palani and Madurai around 8.30 a.m.

Two women passengers died on the spot while the child died on the way to the hospital. Four passengers on the bus escaped with minor injuries. The police said that the body of the deceased women has been sent to Government Hospital at Oddanchatram for post mortem.

While the body of the child was sent to Dindigul Government College and Hospital for post mortem, the four injured have been admitted there for treatment.

Eight other passengers in the car sustained injuries including A. Asokan, 52, A. Abujujith, 28, A. Sangeeth, 27, A. Aneesh, 26, A. Adharsha, 24, M. Devan, 20, S. Sidharth, 9, and Kannan have been admitted to a private hospital in Oddanchatram. Two of them have been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the TNSTC bus driver P. Karuppudurai, 48, of Palani, the police have booked a case on the car driver and further investigation is on.