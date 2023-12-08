Three killed as car hits bus stop shelter

December 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A bus stop shelter which collapsed after it was hit by a speeding car, killed three occupants of the car near Porulur Puliyampatti Pass in Kallimanthayam police limits on Friday. One person, who was injured, has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that the car, which was heading from Thoppampatti near Palani was driven by Shanmugasundaram, 27, a hotelier. He was accompanied by Tamilarasan, 27, Raghavendran, 26, and Kaneeswaran, 25. They were returning home after a visit to a temple when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the bus stop shelter.

In the impact, the shelter collapsed instantly which claimed the lives of Tamilarasan, Kaneeswaran and Shanmugasundaram on the spot. Ragavendran was admitted to a hospital. Kallimanthayam police are investigating.